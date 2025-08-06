Compassion and Strategy: Richard Ddamulira on empowering communities

Ronald Richard Ddamulira is a philanthropist whose work focuses on empowering communities and supporting individuals in Uganda.

His dedication to giving, which began in 2015, has evolved from a personal desire to help into a movement that is having a positive impact on many lives. Through his initiatives, he provides support for education and health, while also fostering community resilience.

In this interview, Ronald Richard Ddamulira discusses his motivations, the principles that guide his work, and his long-term vision for creating a self-sustaining generation in Uganda.

Q&A

Q: What inspired you to start your journey as a philanthropist?

A: Growing up, I saw the harsh realities of poverty and struggle firsthand. But I also witnessed the power of a small act of kindness. That contrast stayed with me. I realised that one doesn’t have to be wealthy to bring change, just willing. That idea inspired me to begin this journey of giving.

Q: Was there a specific moment that sparked your passion for giving?

A: Absolutely. I met a young boy who had dropped out of school because his family couldn’t afford the fees. I helped him return, and within months, he was thriving. Seeing how such a simple act could change the course of someone’s life—that was my turning point.

Q: How has your background influenced your philanthropic work?

A: Coming from a humble background has given me deep empathy. I understand what it feels like to lack opportunity. That experience keeps me grounded and drives my passion to open doors for others.

Ronald Richard Ddamulira

Q: What is the main mission behind your philanthropy?

A: To restore hope and dignity—especially among the vulnerable—by providing access to opportunities in education, health, and empowerment. I believe that giving people the tools to rise is the greatest gift.

Q: Which causes are you most passionate about?

A: I’m especially committed to children’s education, women’s health, and rural development. These are foundational areas. When you educate a child or empower a woman, you uplift entire communities.

Q: How do you decide which projects or people to support?

A: I look at need, urgency, and potential impact. I ask: where can this intervention make the most sustainable difference?

Q: Can you share one project that made a major impact?

A: One that stands out is a reproductive health initiative for teenage girls. We distributed sanitary pads and provided education in remote areas. It led to improved school attendance and gave girls the confidence they had lost. That project still echoes in my heart.

Q: How do you measure the success of your work?

A: Success is measured in transformed lives. When a child stays in school, a mother receives proper care, or a youth starts a small business—that’s real impact. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about stories.

Q: What achievement are you most proud of?

A: Helping over 100 children return to school and supporting them consistently is a milestone I deeply cherish. Education creates lifelong change, and I’m honored to be part of their journeys.

Q: What challenges have you faced in your philanthropic journey?

A: Limited resources, skepticism, and sometimes bureaucracy. But challenges are part of the path. They teach resilience, patience, and creativity.

Q: How do you deal with setbacks?

A: I see them as lessons, not failures. I take time to reflect, adjust, and move forward. Every obstacle is a stepping stone toward a better solution.

Q: What lessons have you learned?

A: That good intentions must be paired with strategy. You can have a kind heart, but without structure, your impact will be limited. Also, humility and listening go a long way.

Q: How do you stay connected to the communities you help?

A: I spend time with them—on the ground, in conversation, listening. That connection is everything. It keeps the work real and relevant.

Q: Do you involve beneficiaries in planning?

A: Yes, always. They’re the experts of their own needs. Involving them ensures that projects are respectful, effective, and sustainable.

Q: What’s the most meaningful feedback you’ve received?

A: A young girl once told me, “Now I believe I can be a doctor because of you.” That touched me deeply. It reminded me why I do this.

Q: Do you collaborate with other individuals or organizations?

A: Yes. I work with NGOs, community leaders, and sometimes government bodies. Collaboration increases reach and strengthens outcomes.

Q: How important is teamwork in achieving your goals?

A: It’s essential. No one can create lasting change alone. Teamwork brings diversity, accountability, and shared strength.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who wants to give back but lacks money?

A: You don’t need wealth to give. Share your time, skills, knowledge, or even just encouragement. Start small—compassion doesn’t have a price tag.

Q: How can young people get involved in philanthropy?

A: By volunteering, joining campaigns, mentoring others, or starting simple community initiatives. Young people are full of energy and ideas. They just need the confidence to begin.

Q: What legacy do you hope to leave?