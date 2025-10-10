Uganda Baati honoured for sector excellence at 31st Trade Fair

Uganda Baati, a stalwart of the nation’s building and construction industry for over six decades, has secured a prestigious double recognition at the 31st Uganda International Trade Fair (UITF).

The company was presented with the top honour of Best Sector Exhibitor in Building, Construction & Housing Technology by Hon. Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Speaking at the ceremony in Kampala on 12th October 2025, where he represented the President of Uganda, Minister Kasaija commended Uganda Baati for its consistent and long-standing contribution to the country’s industrial growth.

“Uganda Baati has for more than 60 years now been a pillar in the building and construction sector,” the Minister said, adding that such established companies “exemplify the resilience, innovation, and local value addition that drive Uganda’s development agenda.”

The annual UITF, which attracted over 1,500 exhibitors under the theme Sustainable Industrialization for Inclusive Growth, Employment, and Wealth Creation, serves as Uganda’s key industrial and business showcase.

For the company, the Trade Fair was much more than a showcase for its accolades; it was a crucial platform for direct engagement. Uganda Baati used the event to exhibit its extensive portfolio of roofing and building solutions, including popular lines such as Lifestile, Orientile, Covermax, and the industrial-focused Safbuild and Ultraspan systems.

George Arodi, CEO of Uganda Baati, accepted the honour and underlined the value of connecting with the public.

“Participating in the UMA Trade Fair is always a highlight for us because it allows us to connect directly with our customers, partners, and communities,” he remarked.

The company’s booth was highly popular, drawing attendees for technical demonstrations and advisory sessions with engineers, all aimed at reinforcing the brand’s positioning in sustainable construction and comprehensive customer support.

The twin accolades cement Uganda Baati's position as an industry frontrunner and reflect its sustained investment in Uganda’s manufacturing ecosystem. As the government ramps up its push for large-scale industrialisation and infrastructure development, the company is actively positioning itself as a vital and trusted partner.

