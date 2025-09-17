Uganda Airlines extends service to South Asia via partnership with Air India

Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of the Republic of Uganda, has announced a new interline partnership with Air India, a leading global airline.

The agreement, which took effect on 25 August, will allow passengers to book a single ticket for seamless travel between Africa and the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

The collaboration extends Uganda Airlines' global footprint and provides its customers with easy access to Air India's vast network.

The new partnership means travellers from Entebbe International Airport (EBB) can now connect to over 25 destinations across India and key international hubs via Air India's major gateway in Mumbai (BOM).

The national carrier announced that passengers flying with Uganda Airlines can now effortlessly connect to Air India flights to major Indian cities, including Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, as well as international hubs like Bangkok, London Heathrow, and Singapore.

Air India

Opening the 'Pearl of Africa'

The partnership also opens up Uganda, known as the 'Pearl of Africa', to Air India's extensive customer base.

Guests from across India and other parts of Asia can now fly to Mumbai or Dubai with Air India and take onward connections on Uganda Airlines flights to Entebbe. This provides them with an opportunity to explore Uganda's renowned wildlife, landscapes, and business opportunities.

Furthermore, Air India customers can now take onward connections from Entebbe to various destinations across Africa, including South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, through Uganda Airlines' growing network within the continent.

A Strategic Milestone

Jenifer Bamuturaki, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, expressed her excitement about the new partnership.

"This interline agreement is a significant step in our strategy to connect Uganda to Africa and beyond," she said.

The collaboration provides customers with a smooth, single-ticket travel experience to dozens of new destinations, strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two regions.