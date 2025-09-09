Reactions as Groupe Canal+ moves to acquire Multichoice Uganda, GOTV licenses

Multichoice Uganda Limited and GOTV Uganda Limited have applied to transfer their licenses to Groupe Canal+, the French media giant that acquired MultiChoice Group, a South African pay-TV operator, in July 2025.

"In accordance with Section 43 of the Uganda Communications Act, Cap 103, and Regulation 102 of the Uganda Communications (Licensing) Regulations, 2019, MultiChoice Uganda Limited and GOTV Uganda Limited applied to the Commission for approval to transfer their licenses due to a change in control from MultiChoice Group Limited to Groupe Canal+," the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) said in a statement.

The statement explained that Multichoice Africa Holdings BV currently owns 85% of shares in both Multichoice Uganda Limited and GOTV Uganda Limited.

Multichoice Africa Holdings BV is wholly owned by Multichoice Group Holdings Limited, which in turn is wholly owned by Multichoice Group Limited.

Groupe Canal+ currently holds 45.2% of the shares in MultiChoice Group Limited and is seeking to acquire the remaining 54.8%.

If the transfer is approved, Groupe Canal+ would acquire 100% of the shares in MultiChoice Group Limited, thus gaining indirect control over Multichoice Uganda Limited and GOTV Uganda Limited.

However, the shareholding in Multichoice Uganda Limited and GOTV Uganda Limited will remain unchanged.

Multichoice Uganda Limited holds a Subscriber Management license and a Public Service Provider Landing Rights license.

GOTV Uganda Limited holds a Public Service Multiple Stream license and a Public Infrastructure Provider license.

The UCC released the statement to assess the public interest before deciding whether to approve the proposed transfer of licenses, as required by Section 39(2)(d) of the Uganda Communications Act.

