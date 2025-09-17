PostBank Uganda champions Green Banking through targeted staff training

PostBank Uganda, soon to be rebranded as Pearl Bank, on Wednesday concluded a three-day capacity-building initiative aimed at embedding sustainability into its core operations.

In collaboration with Adelphi, the bank's staff have undergone a hands-on training programme at the Onomo Hotel, positioning them to gain insights into global best practices as the institution moves closer to achieving its sustainability certification.

The training, part of the Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA)'s Green Finance Academy, saw approximately 30 PostBank employees benefit from the programme.

The initiative, fully funded by the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Uganda, aims to accelerate the adoption and understanding of green finance within the country's financial sector.

It explored crucial topics such as identifying green finance opportunities and effectively delivering finance to scalable green SMEs, thereby amplifying their positive environmental, social, and economic impacts.

A Commitment to Sustainable Development

PostBank's Head of Public Sector, Carolyn Andama, lauded UGEFA for championing sustainable initiatives and providing tailored training for the financial sector.

She noted the critical role banks play in financing ventures that contribute to overall sustainability. According to Andama, financial institutions like PostBank can influence industries by funding sustainable projects, driving decarbonisation, and addressing social challenges such as poverty and inequality.

This work, she noted, lays the groundwork for achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are a key part of the 2030 sustainable development agenda.

Andama further emphasised the increasing global shift towards sustainability, stressing the importance for the bank to align its activities with this trend.

She noted that the rising demand for green and social finance products enables the bank to tap into growing markets, attract eco-conscious investors, and partner with businesses that champion sustainable practices.

In-depth Training for a Greener Future

The three-day training was meticulously designed to deepen the team's understanding of green finance.

Key areas covered included defining the green finance context, understanding green SMEs, mapping green finance instruments, and assessing climate risks and opportunities.

Other topics, such as portfolio and target market analysis, and the design of green finance instruments, were also explored. The sessions were all aimed at equipping the PostBank staff with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of sustainable banking and identify new financial growth opportunities.

Christine Meyer, Project Lead of UGEFA and Head of Programme Green Entrepreneurship at adelphi, commended PostBank Uganda for creating a platform to train their staff on sustainable initiatives.

She revealed that adelphi provides tailored training to financial institutions to facilitate the flow of green finance into Uganda's SME sector.

Through joint funding facilities, the partnership aims to harness the potential of green SMEs to deliver significant social and environmental impacts.

Meyer expressed her anticipation for a continued collaboration to drive the sustainable development agenda forward with committed partners like PostBank.