Johnnie Walker Blue Label unveils limited edition design ahead of Diwali

Johnnie Walker has unveiled a new limited-edition design of Johnnie Walker Blue Label to mark the upcoming Diwali festivities.

Created in collaboration with acclaimed Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra, the design brings together two icons of craftsmanship, haute couture, and luxury Scotch in a celebration of culture, artistry, and connection.

Rahul Mishra, the first Indian designer to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week, is globally recognised for redefining couture through craft, colour, and community.

His design for this limited-edition bottle captures the essence of a vibrant festive night, adorned with blooming flowers symbolising new beginnings, hope, and prosperity.

Just as every drop of Johnnie Walker Blue Label reflects exceptional skill and patience, Mishra’s work shows deep respect for traditional craftsmanship.

Through hand-weaving and embroidery, he promotes the philosophy of “slow fashion,” preserving artisanal heritage while creating timeless pieces of beauty.

In Uganda, the collaboration was celebrated with a whisky tasting held last night (Tuesday, October 14, 2025) at Mediterraneo in Kampala, as a prelude to the main Diwali celebrations slated for Monday, October 20, 2025.

Speaking about the partnership, Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker East Africa, said: “Johnnie Walker collaborating with Rahul Mishra is a remarkable fusion of artistry and craftsmanship. His creative expression aligns seamlessly with the enduring heritage and refined character of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Though not designed exclusively for Diwali, this collaboration comes at a perfect moment—a season defined by light, unity, and celebration. This limited edition is not only a collector’s treasure but also a distinctive way for our consumers in Uganda and across the region to mark their festive occasions with elegance and meaningful connection.”

Renowned for its unrivalled depth of flavour, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a luxurious Scotch that reveals layers of fresh citrus, rose petals, dark chocolate, vanilla, and hazelnut, finishing with the brand’s signature warm smokiness.

“The bottle’s exquisite new look perfectly complements the luxurious spirit inside, making it an exceptional gift and a show-stopping addition to any festive table,” Kyokunda added.

Only one in every 10,000 casks from Johnnie Walker’s reserves is deemed exceptional enough to craft this rare whisky, a testament to its unmatched quality and mastery.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label x Rahul Mishra Limited Edition will be available at select outlets across Uganda shortly after its unveiling at the Diwali celebrations featuring Johnnie Walker, slated for Monday, October 20, 2025, at Mediterraneo in Kololo.