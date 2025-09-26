Gov’t roots for Chinese partnership in local car making as Jetour brands hit Ugandan market

The Ugandan government is seeking collaboration between foreign investors and its building local automotive sector, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

Speaking at the official launch of Chinese automotive giant Jetour in Kampala, Moses Kaggwa, the Acting Director of the Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development, hailed the arrival of the new brand as a timely opportunity for joint ventures, particularly with the state-backed Kiira Motors project.

He said the government was keen on Jetours exploring collaboration opportunities with the burgeoning local automotive industry.

"We encourage them to not just bring finished cars here but we want them to add value to them because we have the right ingredients here, including steel, we have copper, rare earth minerals, which can be used in vehicle manufacturing," Mr Kaggwa noted.

"We are also training and skilling our people at Kiira Motors in Jinja where we are making electric buses and SUV. I think there are opportunities for joint ventures and collaboration between Jetour and Kira Motors to produce vehicles in Uganda.”

Kaggwa thanked the distributor for investing in the economy and creating employment, pledging the government's full support to foster a conducive environment for investors.

Moses Kaggwa, the Acting Director of the Ministry of Finance (2nd R) poses with Jetour officials at the launch

Jetour Launches with Two Flagship Models

The launch event at the Serena Hotel Kampala marked the official entry of Jetour Group, a rapidly growing automobile manufacturer founded in 2018 under the Chery Holding Group, into the Ugandan market.

Al Mamoun East Africa, a company known for substantial investments across Sudan, South Sudan, and the UAE, has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Jetour vehicles in the country.

The distributor has already established a dedicated showroom and an aftersales service centre in Namanve, demonstrating its commitment to long-term operations.

Two new models were unveiled at the event: the DASHING, and the more spacious, feature-rich X70 Plus.

These are the first wave of what promises to be an expanding fleet, with the rugged, off-road specialist Jetour T2 expected to be added to the line-up by the end of the year.

Jetours launched the DASHING, and the more spacious, feature-rich X70 Plus in Uganda

Commitment to Aftersales and Local Support

Zein Abdelmutaal, the Chief Operating Officer of Al Mamoun East Africa, implored Ugandans to consider buying brand new vehicles, assuring the public of the company’s dedication to customer support.

"We are fully committed to investing in aftersales support, availing spare parts and building solid channels so that maintaining a Jetour in Uganda is easy,” Abdelmutaal stated.

Richard Bamujje, the Sales Manager, elaborated on the product offering, describing the DASHING and X70 Plus as powerful, all-terrain vehicles engineered to deliver a safe, smooth, and exhilarating driving experience.

He noted the need for the new competition, noting that Uganda’s automotive sector has historically “lacked variety and dependable solutions.” Bamujje argued that Jetour is now filling that gap, offering vehicles that combine quality, efficiency, and value for both private individuals and corporate fleet managers.

The official profile of the Jetour Group indicates its global mission is to deliver “good life cars” that directly respond to contemporary consumer demands for travel, performance, and distinctive style.