Uganda New York Times

29 Apr

The Inventive Chef Who Kept His 700 Paintings Hidden

Mixing memories of his North African childhood with his day-to-day life as a husband and father in New Haven, Connecticut, Ficre Ghebreyesus conjured up an imaginary space of his own. He created this multilayered world in his studio, where, after his sudden death at 50 in 2012, he left behind more than 700 paintings and several hundred works on paper. And he performed a similar magic in the popular Caffe Adulis, where he earned his living by cooking hybrid recipes that drew on the culinary he...
27 Apr

3,000 Interviews. 50 Years. Listen to the History of American Music.

In 1968, Vivian Perlis, a research librarian at Yale, knew that she needed to talk to Julian Myrick. A man who had spent his life in the insurance business was not the most likely of musicological sources. But Myrick’s business partner not only had been significant in the field of life insurance but also was one of the most important figures in American music history: composer Charles Ives, who had died 14 years earlier.
