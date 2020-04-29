Uganda New York Times

The Inventive Chef Who Kept His 700 Paintings Hidden

Mixing memories of his North African childhood with his day-to-day life as a husband and father in New Haven, Connecticut, Ficre Ghebreyesus conjured up an imaginary space of his own. He created this multilayered world in his studio, where, after his sudden death at 50 in 2012, he left behind more than 700 paintings and several hundred works on paper. And he performed a similar magic in the popular Caffe Adulis, where he earned his living by cooking hybrid recipes that drew on the culinary he...