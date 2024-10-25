'She was misheard:' Parliament clarifies on Speaker Among’s Baganda comments

In the wake of controversial remarks attributed to the speaker during a heated session on the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Parliament clarified on her remarks as being misheard.

Parliament's spokesperson, Chris Obore, said in the statement that the Speaker's words have been misinterpreted because the video being circulated online is incomplete.

Clarification from Parliament

The controversy centres around a video clip circulating on social media, showing Speaker Among consulting with the Clerk at Table about the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill.

In this video, she is heard speaking off the microphone, and while her full statement was not captured, some viewers have filled in the blanks, interpreting her comments as being against the Baganda community.

Chris Obore, Director of Communication and Public Affairs, refuted these claims in his statement, calling the interpretations a “poor attempt at using artificial intelligence to score political goals.”

“The video does not capture what she said fully, and some people are attempting to complete her sentences based on their own biases,” Obore said, dismissing the characterisations as politically motivated and false.

“A section of Hon. Members of Parliament had alleged that the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is ‘poison served by government to the people of Buganda’.

The Speaker urged Hon. Members not to attach tribal sentiments to the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and cited other areas like Bugisu where coffee is the main cash crop, therefore, the Bill should not be seen as targeting a specific region.

She tasked the Government Chief Whip not to allow tribal sentiments to obscure the general intent of the Bill.

The Speaker enjoys an intentional and respectful relationship with the people and the leadership of Buganda, which is why an hour before the sitting, she met and consulted with the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus on the Bill.

She urges Hon. Members to debate and mobilise for or against the Bill without tribal lenses.”

The National Coffee (Amendment) Bill Debate

The National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has sparked heated debates, was presented to rationalise the roles of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), transferring some of its functions to the Ministry of Agriculture.

While the bill seeks to streamline the coffee sector, it has faced opposition, particularly from MPs representing Buganda, where coffee farming plays a critical role in the economy.

Some MPs have alleged that the bill is a targeted attack on the Baganda people, who contribute significantly to Uganda’s coffee exports. They argue that dismantling the UCDA would harm Buganda, which accounts for nearly 50% of the country's coffee production.

Buganda speaks out

Earlier on Friday, Buganda’s Prime Minister, Charles Peter Mayiga, condemned the remarks of the speaker as harmful and divisive, questioning the motivations behind the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill.

In a strongly worded statement, Mayiga reaffirmed Buganda’s commitment to coffee production through initiatives like Emmwanyi Terimba, calling for continued support from farmers in the region. He warned that dismantling the UCDA would have dire consequences for the livelihoods of millions of Ugandan households dependent on coffee farming.

“Apparently, scrapping the UCDA is a punishment against Baganda, who contribute nearly 50% of coffee exports,” Mayiga said. He claimed that Speaker Among’s remarks were part of a broader political agenda against the Baganda people.

Opposition Members Raise Concerns

Several opposition MPs have also voiced their discontent, accusing the government of harbouring a vendetta against the Baganda.

Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi, during a press conference, stated that Speaker Among’s comments demonstrated the government’s intent to undermine the economic progress of the Baganda.

“The speech by Anita shows us that the President who sent her told her to get rid of coffee because the Baganda benefit a lot from it,” Kivumbi remarked, adding that the bill must be withdrawn as it was brought to Parliament with ill intentions. He further warned against using tribal divisions to push political agendas.