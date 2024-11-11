Interview: Meet Chris Bahizi, the Congolese star taking Kampala by storm

Bahizi released an Album in 2023 and he has a new single titled “MOKOZI’ which is doing great in several Swahili-speaking countries.

We caught up with him and he shared about his work.

What’s the name of the Album?

My Album is entitled “ASUBUHI” It is my debut album released in 2023

Asubuhi is a Swahili Word, it means “Morning”

Why did you choose that name?

As a music artist, it is always an excitement to release a first album

It is like a married woman who has just gotten her first baby in her home haha:

Well, that’s the first album of Carrier as an Artist.

I chose “ASUBUHI”:

- Because I am still mornings of carrier

- And have a lot that people should expect in my career Days

What Inspired the Album?

I am a young man who has gone through a lot, I have always preferred to talk about all those stories through my music,

I am Congolese by Nationality and we all know what has been happening in Congo for 30 years now. All those stories are in my album, songs like ‘Lala’, ‘My Nationality’…

The Album has Love stories in it, Spiritual stories and more…I really challenge you to go listen to it, I personally love it.

How did you get started in music?

I have always had a love of Music ever since I was a kid, my Dad used to play some Congolese music all day, and I could sing along to it, and at some age I could go myself and buy CDs of not only Congolese Music but also RnB, Pop Music and more.

All along I kept on finding the love I had for Music. Well like many artists I started in Church, that was in 2013. Later on, I joined a school of music, I learned how to play Guitar and Keyboard.

In 2016 I started performing at some Poetry Shows around Kampala and outside Kampala,

That’s when joined the Poetry Community of Uganda, thru poetry stages of UG I could get opportunities for Music Shows, Conferences, School Performances and more,

I have been at so many shows, festivals, and conferences that I don’t even remember some

I have performed at Sofar Kampala, Bayimba International Festival with the Ethno Team and More.

What are your future Plans?

I really have so many plans. I have a new Single Out entitled “MOKOZI” It is now doing really well on SPOTIFY, I am some love from Kenya, Congo, Uganda and all the Swahili Countries.