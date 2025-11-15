betPawa powers new era in Ugandan Basketball as Namuwongo Blazers JKL Lady Dolphins claim 2025 National League titles

The 2025 National Basketball League (NBL) Playoffs concluded in spectacular fashion at Lugogo Indoor Arena, with the Namuwongo Blazers and JKL Lady Dolphins emerging as champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively. It was a fitting climax to an exciting season, powered by betPawa’s Locker Room Bonus initiative.

On Wednesday, 5 November, the Namuwongo Blazers defied all odds to dethrone the twelve-time defending champions, City Oilers, with a convincing 68–55 win in Game Six of the best-of-seven series. The Blazers’ triumph marked the dawn of a new era in Ugandan basketball.

The title run was driven by a core of former Oilers players—Jimmy Enabu, James Okello, Tonny Drileba, and Ivan Muhwezi—who turned rivals and heroes in a single season. Joel Lukoji, whose leadership and consistency were unmatched, was named MVP for both the Regular Season and Playoffs, honours proudly sponsored by betPawa.

2025 National Basketball League (NBL) Playoffs

In the women’s division, the JKL Lady Dolphins reclaimed their dominance with a thrilling 69–68 victory over the JT Lady Jaguars on Sunday, 2 November.

The Dolphins, led by the phenomenal Hope Akello, sealed their fifth national title—adding to their wins in 2018, 2019, 2023, and 2024. Akello, who posted 14 points, 18 rebounds, and 7 assists in the decider, was crowned Playoffs MVP for a record fourth consecutive time, also sponsored by betPawa.

Throughout the 2025 NBL season, betPawa’s Locker Room Bonus (LRB) initiative continued to transform the player experience in Uganda. Under the model, each player and four technical staff per team received UGX 130,000 instantly after every win, directly into their mobile money accounts. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Ugandan basketball.

This direct player reward system has become a defining feature of betPawa’s approach to sports development, promoting transparency, accountability, and motivation at every level.

“What we’ve seen this season is the power of instant recognition,” said Borah Ndanyungu, Head of Local Marketing and CSR. “The Locker Room Bonus has created a new culture of motivation in Ugandan basketball. Every win now means more than points on the board; it means tangible reward, dignity, and celebration.”

