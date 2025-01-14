We dishonoured Ssegirinya, we need to do better - LOP Ssenyonyi

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has expressed disappointment over the chaotic events that unfolded at the burial of Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya, on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference at Parliament on Wednesday, Ssenyonyi criticised the lack of coordination and involvement of key stakeholders in the funeral arrangements.

"I was Ssegirinya’s leader in Parliament, yet I knew nothing about the committee that Parliament put in place for his funeral. Why was I not invited?" Ssenyonyi questioned.

He further pointed out that the National Unity Platform (NUP), the party to which Ssegirinya belonged and loved, was excluded from the planning process.

"Not even one member from the party was invited to be part of the committee," he said.

Family Torn Apart

Ssenyonyi revealed that the bereaved family was sidelined during the arrangements, leading to confusion and division.

"Even the family was being given orders by Parliament on what they should do. They were not brought to the table to discuss the funeral arrangements," he said.

This lack of involvement led to the family splitting up, with some members attending the official funeral organised by Parliament at a playground, while others remained at the ancestral home, where NUP supporters retained Ssegirinya’s body.

Ssenyonyi described the events as "childish and uncalled for," adding, "We embarrassed and dishonoured our friend in his death, and we need to do better."

Chaotic Funeral Scenes

The burial was marred by fistfights and confusion as NUP supporters blocked attempts to take the body to the official funeral venue.

Despite pleas from Mathias Mpuuga, the head of the parliamentary organising committee, and Ssegirinya’s mother, the body was retained at the home.

Mourners were split between two venues, with some attending the official event led by Parliament, while others stayed with the body. The chaos resulted in several injuries and heavy police deployment.

Ssenyonyi said none of the chaos would have occurred if all stakeholders had been included in the planning process.

"If everyone had been brought to the table, he would have received a decent and well-deserved send-off," he said.