Balaam warns Tooro, Bunyoro against joining ‘Bobi Wine’s party of witches’

Balaam Barugahara, the Minister of State for Youth and Children’s Affairs, cautioned residents of Tooro and Bunyoro against aligning themselves with the National Unity Platform (NUP), which he controversially referred to as the “party of witches.”

Speaking during his visit to Bunyangabu District on Monday morning, Balaam criticised NUP members for their alleged conduct during the funeral of Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.

The minister expressed dismay at the events that unfolded at the funeral, accusing NUP of disrespecting the late MP’s family and Parliamentary traditions.

“I do not expect a Munyoro or a Mutooro to join the NUP, which we now call the party of witches,” he said.

“These are the people that withheld the body of Ssegirinya and prevented him from receiving the befitting funeral he deserved as an MP,” Balaam said.

Ssegirinya’s Controversial FuneralThe burial of MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, who passed away last week, was marred by division and chaos.

At the funeral, NUP members and their security detail prevented the police and family from taking Ssegirinya’s body to an open ground for an official funeral ceremony arranged by Parliament, despite pleas from the late MP’s mother.

As a result, two separate funerals were held.

Ssegirinya’s mother attended the burial funeral at the family home, while his children participated in a parallel ceremony at the open ground. Balaam blamed NUP for what he described as a “disgraceful spectacle” that denied Ssegirinya a proper send-off.

Calls to Reject NUP

Balaam urged residents of Tooro and Bunyoro to shun the NUP and instead focus on government programs designed to uplift communities.

“The people of Tooro and Bunyoro should not associate themselves with a party of witches.

“Instead, they should embrace the government’s development initiatives like the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP), Parish Development Model (PDM), and Emyooga,” Balaam emphasised.

Emphasising Development Over DivisionThe minister encouraged young people in the region to capitalise on government programs that foster entrepreneurship and economic growth.