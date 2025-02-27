‘She and I have seen worse’ - Matembe backs Byanyima in social media clash

Former Minister of Ethics and Integrity, Miria Matembe, has voiced strong support for Winnie Byanyima amidst a wave of social media clashes and the detention of her husband, Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

Matembe, who served alongside Byanyima as a parliamentary representative for Mbarara in the 1990s and early 2000s, reassured Ugandans that Byanyima is not one to be easily shaken by adversity.

Byanyima has been engaged in heated exchanges with prominent figures, including journalist Andrew Mwenda and First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, over her husband’s detention.

In a particularly intense moment, she even hinted at revealing secrets about her long-rumoured relations with President Yoweri Museveni.

‘We Have Endured Worse’

Speaking on Civic Space TV, Matembe reflected on the struggles they faced as young politicians and women’s rights activists, asserting that Byanyima’s resilience was forged in much tougher battles.

“I don't think Winnie Byanyima can be bothered by what is happening. She is unstoppable because she and I have seen all this stuff and worse. We went through all of it,” Matembe stated.

She recalled the harsh criticism they endured in their political careers, citing personal attacks that questioned her womanhood.

“There was a time when Ugandans said I was not a woman. You don’t know how many despicable things were said about us. But I always told them there is only one man who is privileged to know my womanhood,” Matembe remarked.

She further criticised the modern complacency among women in Uganda today, contrasting it with the determined activism that defined her and Byanyima’s generation.

“The category and type of women we were was much different from what we see today. Now a lot of women are too complacent,” she added.

Byanyima Responds with Appreciation

In response to Matembe’s show of support, Byanyima took to social media to express her gratitude and reaffirm their shared vision for a just and equal society.

“My sister Miria Matembe, you are a consistent and bold voice for a just, equal, and caring society. This is the vision which we share and which continues to inspire and drive us,” Byanyima wrote.

She further acknowledged Matembe’s vital role in the nation’s political landscape.