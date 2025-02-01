Senior UPDF official says Besigye will not be released

Supporters of Col Dr Kizza Besigye who were elated by yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on court martialing civilians had their joy cut short this Saturday morning with a shocking statement from a senior army officer

Colonel Chris Magezi stated that Dr Kizza Besigye will not be released following the Supreme Court ruling.

The military court, he said, will carry on with the trial of the former presidential candidate and that President Yoweri Museveni will have the final say on the court ruling.

Besigye Will Face Martial Law

Colonel Chris Magezi serves as the “Military Assistant in charge of Public Relations” in the Office of the Chief of Defence Forces.

A close aide to CDF Gen Muhoozi who previously served as the spokesperson of the Special Forces Command, Magezi posted the following statement on social media:

The General Court Martial will continue to TRY ANYONE WHO CONSPIRES TO MURDER THE PRESIDENT, COMMITS ARMED REBELLION AGAINST UGANDA, AND ENGAGES IN TERRORISM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF UGANDA. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL COL. KIZZA BESIGYE BE RELEASED UNTIL HE FACES THE FULL EXTENT OF MARTIAL LAW. The final decision on this matter will be taken by the CIC and Chairman of the High Command, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

This statement contradicted the Supreme Court ruling, which declared that military courts lack jurisdiction over civilians and ordered that all ongoing civilian cases be transferred to ordinary courts.

Shock and Confusion Over Military’s Stance

Magezi’s statement caused an online uproar, with many questioning whether the UPDF would comply with the Supreme Court’s orders.

Among those who reacted was Winnie Byanyima, Besigye’s wife and UNAIDS Executive Director, who responded: “Is this real?”

The UPDF Spokesperson has yet to issue an official response regarding the Supreme Court ruling, leaving uncertainty over how the ruling will be implemented.

The army spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye was yet to respond to our request for comments, while his deputy Col Deo Akiiki said he was out of office.

What Next for Besigye?

Besigye, who remains in Luzira Prison, was scheduled to appear before the General Court Martial on Monday, next week.

However, his lawyers insist that following the Supreme Court ruling, he cannot be subjected to further military trials and should be released immediately.

They demanded his immediate release from Luzira Prison.