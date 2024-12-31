In 2024, Uganda saw a series of high-profile court cases that captured public attention and sparked significant debate on politics, civil rights, and the rule of law.

From political figures facing legal challenges to civil rights activists fighting for justice, these cases have shaped discussions about the country’s legal system and its impact on democracy.

This listicle highlights the most notable court cases of the year, which left a lasting impression on Ugandan society.

Col Dr Kizza Besigye

Arguably the most prominent case of the year, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President Col Dr Kizza Besigye was charged alongside his associate, Obeid Kamulegeya, with illegal possession of firearms.

Besigye was arrested on November 16, 2024, in Nairobi, after being lured into a meeting with individuals disguised as Kenyan security agents.

Initially travelling to Kenya for a book launch by lawyer Martha Karua, he ended up meeting two British nationals supposedly interested in financially backing his People’s Front for Transition (PFF).

The subsequent hearings at the General Court Martial in Makindye were dramatic, with the defence challenging the trial of civilians in a military court.

Besigye and Kamulegeya remain in remand at Luzira Prison until January 7, 2025.

Molly Katanga

The case of Molly Katanga, who is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Henry Katanga, a wealthy businessman, captured public attention.

The incident occurred on November 2, 2023, at their home in Mbuya, Kampala. After initially resisting arrest on medical grounds, Katanga was finally detained in February this year.

The prosecution has presented nine witnesses, with evidence suggesting that the murder was premeditated, linked to the couple's disputes over family wealth.

Thomas Kwoyelo

In 2024, the 15-year-long case against former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Thomas Kwoyelo finally concluded.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for 44 charges, including murder, pillaging, and inhumane acts, such as rape.

The trial took place in Gulu, northern Uganda, where the LRA had caused widespread terror. Despite the severity of his crimes, Kwoyelo received a reduced sentence due to his abduction by the LRA as a child.

Julia Sebutinde

Another court case that created a lot of buzz in Uganda happened over 6000 km away in the Netherlands.

Ugandan judge Julia Sebutinde caused a stir in January with her dissenting judgment in the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) case against Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

Sebutinde was the only judge to oppose all six provisional measures aimed at protecting Palestinians.

Her 11-page dissent, which framed the conflict as a political rather than legal issue, was met with criticism both in Uganda and internationally.

Olivia Lutaaya

In a significant development for the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), Olivia Lutaaya and 18 others received a presidential pardon on November 22, 2024, after spending over four years in prison.

Convicted by the Court Martial for treachery and unlawful possession of ammunition, they had pleaded guilty.