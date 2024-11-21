"My husband has not owned a gun in 20 years" – Byanyima

Winnie Byanyima, the wife of Ugandan opposition leader Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye, has vehemently denied allegations that her husband was in possession of firearms at the time of his arrest in Kenya.

In an interview with the BBC, Byanyima stated, "He does not own a gun. I know that. I live with him. There are no guns in our house. He has not owned a gun in over 20 years."

Dr Besigye was detained last Saturday in Nairobi where had gone to attend a book launch for Kenyan politician Martha Karua.

Following his arrest, he was transferred to Uganda and detained for three days at the Makindye military barracks.

Byanyima questioned the plausibility of the firearm charges, asking, "How would he have crossed the borders of Uganda, from the Ugandan airport to the Kenyan airport, carrying a pistol?"

Historical Context of Military Court Charges

This is not the first time Dr Besigye has faced charges in a military court.

Nearly two decades ago, he was charged with treason, terrorism, illegal possession of firearms, and rape.

Byanyima recalled, "We fought and had him taken before a civilian court because he is not a soldier, and the civilian court dismissed those charges one by one."

She stressed that her husband has never been convicted of any crime and maintains his innocence.

Opposition Leaders Condemn Arrest

The arrest of Dr Besigye has elicited strong reactions from fellow opposition leaders. Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, criticised the Kenyan authorities for their role in the arrest, stating,

"It is very shocking that Kenya, which used to be a safe haven for dissidents, is now increasingly becoming an operational zone for the dictatorship in Uganda."

He called for Besigye's immediate release and urged the international community to condemn the actions taken against him.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of opposition figures in the region and the potential implications for political dissent.