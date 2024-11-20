Politicians, celebrities react to Kizza Besigye's 'kidnap'

Political figures and celebrities have joined Ugandans in demanding the release of veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, following allegations by his wife, Winnie Byanyima, that he is being held in a military prison in Kampala.

Byanyima, who serves as the Executive Director of UNAIDS, raised her concerns on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning, 20 November. She wrote:

“I request the Government of Uganda to release my husband, Dr Kizza Besigye, from where he is being held immediately.”

Byanyima revealed that Besigye had travelled to Nairobi to attend the book launch of Hon Martha Karua, a prominent Kenyan politician and former Minister for Justice.

“He was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi for Hon Martha Karua’s book launch. I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala,” Byanyima stated.

Karua, a former Member of Parliament for Gichugu Constituency and an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, resigned as Minister for Justice in April 2009.

Expressing her frustration, Byanyima questioned the legality of Besigye’s detention in a military facility.

“We, his family and his lawyers, demand to see him. He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?” she asked.

Miguna Miguna, a former senior adviser to ex-Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga, questioned why Karua had yet to speak publicly about the matter.

Buhweju Member of Parliament also took to X, stating: “President Ruto, why betray East Africa to this level? We demand the release of Dr Kizza Besigye.”

Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura commented: “Kenya is becoming very unsafe for Ugandans opposing the regime. First, it was 36 activists abducted from Kisumu, and now our leader @kizzabesigye1! Unconfirmed reports indicate he was abducted from Nairobi to an unknown place!”

Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kizza added her voice, posting on X: “Release Dr Kizza Besigye now.”