Museveni breaks down mistakes in the Entebbe couple murder

President Yoweri Museveni has addressed the recent brutal murder of a retired couple in Entebbe, David and Deborah Mutaaga, dissecting what he identifies as critical failures in communication that ultimately cost them their lives.

Speaking on the tragic incident that has gripped the nation, the President said the entire grim story boiled down to "poor communication" and a misstep in how the victims responded to the immediate threat.

Deaceased: David and Deborah Mutaaga

The Fatal Flaw: Calling Relatives, Not Authorities

Museveni recounted the sequence of events as he understood them, pinpointing the moment where a different choice might have altered the outcome.

He noted that the assailant managed to enter the Mutaaga home, engaging in a struggle with the husband, David, downstairs in the living room before murdering him.

Disturbingly, as the attacker moved upstairs, he found the wife, Deborah, frantically making phone calls.

"Unfortunately, she was calling relatives instead of the authorities," Museveni said.

This misdirection of communication, in President Museveni’s view, proved fatal as she lost precious time in attracting authorities to the scene.

Lessons from Masaka: The Power of Local Policing

Drawing a parallel to the infamous "machete murders" that plagued Masaka, President Museveni recounted his direct intervention in the region to bolster local security.

" I went there and organised the locals and told them to use the sub-county-based policing," he explained.

This localised approach, he elaborated, involves a dedicated force of 18 police officers per sub-county, fully equipped with motorcycles and available 24/7 with mobile phones.

This established system, the President argued, is designed precisely for such emergencies.

"Now, if you are under attack, you shouldn’t be calling your relatives. You should be calling the police. Tell them you are under attack, so that you do not lose time," he reiterated.

David and Deborah Mutaaga's home

Leveraging Technology for Apprehension

President Museveni noted that even if assailants manage to escape a crime scene after such an immediate report, the state has robust tools for their apprehension.

He specifically mentioned the use of "police dogs," which he affirmed are "good at tracing the assailants." Beyond canine units, the pervasive network of security cameras across the country also plays a crucial role.

David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife, Deborah Florence Mutaaga, 62 who had recently returned to Uganda after spending over three decades living and working in Switzerland, were found dead at their home, just weeks after celebrating their homecoming with friends and family.

The horrific incident occurred on Sunday, July 6, 2025, merely hours after the Mutaagas had hosted a celebratory party at their residence.

According to initial police reports, a masked intruder scaled the perimeter wall of their home using an electric pole.

The assailant then proceeded to fatally stab both David and Deborah Mutaaga.

Investigations are ongoing, with two suspects, Angela Nakalema and David Golooba, who were reportedly workers at the Mutaaga residence, arrested to assist with inquiries.