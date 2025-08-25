Government baffled as Ugandans learn to disable digital plate trackers

Ugandan authorities are grappling with a new challenge as criminals are now finding ways to disable the tracking chips embedded in the recently introduced digital number plates.

Minister of State for Transport, Fred Byamukama admitted the government is baffled by the speed and sophistication of these actions.

"Some people have started tampering with the digital number plates," Byamukama stated.

"You know Uganda is also getting good with technology. So they are now removing the tracker chips from the plates."

This revelation raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of a system touted as a key solution to vehicle-related crime.

A System Built to Combat Crime

The rollout of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), which includes the digital number plates, began in November 2023 with government vehicles.

The system was designed as a modern solution to combat vehicle theft, terrorism, and other crimes.

Each digital plate is embedded with a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and a QR code, which are linked to a central database containing information about the vehicle and its owner.

The plates were intended to provide real-time tracking, making it easier for law enforcement to locate stolen vehicles and identify those involved in criminal activity.

President Yoweri Museveni has been a strong proponent of the system, arguing that it would be a "very big blow to crime."

He has repeatedly stated that the main purpose of the digital plates is not to generate revenue through fines, but to enhance national security.

The Newest Threat to Digital Security

The government's plan, however, has hit a snag with Minister Byamukama admitting that technological sabotage is a big blow to the project's credibility.

He suspects a connivance between criminals and the mechanics hired to install the plates, given how quickly the chips are removed.

The Minister cited several cases, including a stolen police vehicle and a motorcycle, where the chips were found to have been professionally removed, rendering the tracking system useless.

“We need to know what kind of technology these people are using to get to the chips so fast. These might be planted people to sabotage the system,” Byamukama told NTV

“It is not surprising, though, because every technology that is introduced, even in other countries, people are always ahead of it.”

According to the minister, a new law that imposes a hefty fine of Shs 2 million for tampering with the plates is in place, although enforcement has not yet begun.