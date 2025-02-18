Gen Sejusa: Besigye’s life is at risk due to reckless supporters

Retired General David Sejusa has warned that Dr Kizza Besigye’s life is in serious danger and that his supporters may be making things worse by mishandling the situation.

Sejusa, who had been criticised on social media for his silence, issued a statement last night cautioning that reckless political actions could jeopardise Besigye’s chances of survival.

He criticised those demanding Besigye’s immediate release without considering the legal and political complexities involved.

Instead, he urged a strategic approach, warning that tying Besigye’s medical needs to calls for regime change was dangerous and could cost him his life.

"If the State has a case against Besigye, they will not free him as you are demanding. The demand should be to take him before a competent court (High Court) to get bail and medical care. But I see many running around like headless chickens, displaying coffin pictures! These didn’t save Ssegirinya!" Sejusa said.

Sejusa has faced growing criticism on social media for remaining silent about the rights of Dr Besigye, an old friend who even served as his best man.

The Fight Is Bigger Than Courts and Laws

The former head of Military Intelligence, however, warned that Besigye’s current battle is part of a larger political struggle over power and control, particularly within the military.

He dismissed the notion that Supreme Court rulings and legal arguments would be enough to secure freedom for Uganda’s opposition, calling it a “lethal and existential” battle.

"This fight is beyond law; courts; judges; and even rights. Underneath all the high-sounding words of freedom and rights lies a fight for political power! That’s what makes this fight lethal and even existential for some people," Sejusa stated.

He further warned that attempts to restructure the military without consensus could lead to bloodshed, as the institution had been built through sacrifices and should not be dismantled recklessly.

Blasting ‘Keyboard Warriors’ and Political Naivety

Sejusa criticised opposition supporters, especially those who use social media to attack and insult anyone who does not openly support Besigye. He argued that this approach weakens the movement by alienating potential allies.

"Political fights, whether for freedom, rights, or even life – like in the case of Besigye – become a game of numbers and ideas. Not buyaaye !" he said.

He described the strategy of insulting and blackmailing people into supporting Besigye as childish and counterproductive, adding that such behaviour narrows the movement’s political base instead of expanding it.

"If you continue like that, you will call a demonstration and only 30 people will turn up!" he warned.

Sejusa advised opposition supporters to separate Besigye’s health crisis from broader political ambitions.

He insisted that the primary goal should be securing his medical treatment, rather than demanding regime change in the same breath.