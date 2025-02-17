Besigye to be tried in High Court

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, has confirmed that Dr Kizza Besigye’s trial will proceed in the High Court.

"All concerned offices will abide by the Supreme Court ruling. The AG, DPP, and Principal Judge are liaising with the Court Martial," Mao stated on Monday morning, February 17.

"The DPP’s team is ready to take over the cases. The AG has instructed the Court Martial to transfer the files. The trials will be in the High Court."

Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, also addressed the matter on X, saying there is no cause for alarm.

"I appreciate the concerns on Dr Besigye's case and sympathise with the family. However, there is no need for alarm but rather understanding of what has to be done. There is a process to transferring his case to the civilian court. The DPP has indicated that steps are already being taken to comply with the decision of the Supreme Court.

"Moreover, Besigye isn't under military detention. He is in Luzira, and the family can visit him normally in consultation with the prisons authorities. If he is on hunger strike, the family should encourage him to accept nourishment as his legal team prepares to secure for him bail or any other relief. The President's views on the Supreme Court ruling have nothing to do with Besigye's detention. It's the process that's taking some time. Let all the concerned do their part to conclude this matter," Kirunda posted on Monday.