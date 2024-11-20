Former PPS Francis Onapito to be laid to rest two months after his passing

The Government of Uganda has confirmed that Hon. Francis Onapito Ekomoloit, the former Presidential Press Secretary (PPS) and Chairman of Nile Breweries Limited will be laid to rest on Saturday, 30th November 2024.

Onapito passed away two months ago at Kampala Hospital on 27th September. His burial was delayed to honour his last wishes, which stipulated a 60-day interval between his passing and interment.

Preparations for the official burial, coordinated by the National Organising Committee (NOC) led by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, are in full swing.

The burial will take place in Asalatap, Wera Village, Amuria District, Eastern Uganda.

According to the statement released by the government, logistical arrangements include providing meals, tents, chairs, and heightened security across all venues during vigils and the final burial ceremony.