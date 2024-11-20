Former PPS Francis Onapito to be laid to rest two months after his passing

The Government of Uganda has confirmed that Hon. Francis Onapito Ekomoloit, the former Presidential Press Secretary (PPS) and Chairman of Nile Breweries Limited will be laid to rest on Saturday, 30th November 2024.
Onapito passed away two months ago at Kampala Hospital on 27th September. His burial was delayed to honour his last wishes, which stipulated a 60-day interval between his passing and interment.
Preparations for the official burial, coordinated by the National Organising Committee (NOC) led by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, are in full swing.
The burial will take place in Asalatap, Wera Village, Amuria District, Eastern Uganda.
According to the statement released by the government, logistical arrangements include providing meals, tents, chairs, and heightened security across all venues during vigils and the final burial ceremony.
A Week of Memorial Services
The schedule of events to honour Onapito’s life and contributions begins on Monday, 25th November, with his body transported from Mulago to Mengo Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at St. Luke Church, Ntinda, on Tuesday morning, followed by a vigil at his residence in Kisasi.
On Wednesday, the body will be taken to Nile Breweries Limited in Jinja for a brief service. Later that day, it will be transported to Soroti City for another vigil.
The journey will continue on Thursday, 28th November, with a service at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Soroti before proceeding to Angole Wera Primary School for a council sitting and community prayers.
That evening, the body will be returned to Onapito’s home village for traditional vigils.
Friday will feature public viewings and cultural performances, with Saturday reserved for the burial ceremony.
A gun salute will be performed during the burial, overseen by the Uganda Police Force.
Celebrating a Remarkable Legacy
Born on 26th April 1966, Onapito’s journey spanned journalism, academia, politics, and corporate leadership.
He served as a Member of Parliament for Amuria County, Presidential Press Secretary, and Corporate Affairs Manager at Nile Breweries.
He held key leadership positions at the time of his death, including Chair of Nile Breweries and Soroti Fruit Factory.
The Government of Uganda and the ruling NRM Party lauded Onapito’s lifelong commitment to the Teso sub-region’s development and his role in advancing Uganda’s journalism and corporate sectors.
President Museveni, in line with constitutional provisions, accorded Onapito an official burial to recognise his service.