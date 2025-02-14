Dr Besigye returns to court looking frail, citizens demand his release 

Dr Kizza Besigye reappeared on Friday morning before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court for the heading of his case of inciting violence.

The Court had ordered the Uganda Prisons Service to avail him for the hearing today after he missed a previous one on Tuesday.

The former Presidential candidate had informed the court via a letter delivered by the Prisons Service, that he was indisposed and unable to attend.

Appearing before the court today, the 68-year-old looked worryingly frail and debilitated.

He appeared to have lost a great deal of weight and did not walk with ease.

It is reported that Dr Besigye has been on a hunger strike since last week after the Uganda Prisons refused to release him, even when the Supreme Court discontinued his trial before the General Court Martial in Makindye.

The Prisons officials said his continued detention was on the advice of the Attorney General.

As images of the opposition leader flooded the internet, many demanded his release to get medical attention.

“Release Dr. Kizza Besigye immediately so he can get the urgent medical care he needs. His health is critical and should not be ignored,” wrote Eddy Mutwe, of the National Unity Platform

“The condition of Mzee Dr. Kizza Besigye is alarming since he decided to take on the hunger strike against his illegal imprisonment. We must, as a country, convene as soon as possible and find a way forward,” wrote one Dr Morgans.

Besigye is charged alongside Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, after they were arrested in downtown Kampala while demonstrating against high commodity prices in Uganda.