Besigye’s wife, son concerned about his deteriorating health

The wife and son of Dr Col Kizza Besigye have expressed deep concern over his deteriorating health, as the opposition figure remains jailed under controversial charges.

In a post shared on X, Winnie Byanyima, Besigye’s wife and Executive Director of UNAIDS, raised the alarm over his worsening condition following a visit from his lawyers.

“Following @kizzabesigye1’s lawyers' visit, my son Anselm Besigye and I are extremely concerned about the health of @kizzabesigye1,” she wrote

“We accuse the government of President @KagutaMuseveni of illegally detaining him and demand his immediate release,” she wrote.

Besigye’s condition worsens behind bars

Besigye, 68, has been in detention since November 16, when he was abducted from Kenya and charged before a military tribunal.

The four-time presidential candidate faces allegations of illegal possession of a firearm and threatening state security, along with a separate treachery charge—a serious military offense punishable by death.

His lawyer, Erias Lukwago, confirmed that Besigye has been experiencing episodes of hypertension and is in need of urgent medical attention, which the prison’s health system cannot adequately provide.

Lukwago and his team yesterday visited him at the maximum-security prison in Luzira, where he remains detained.

“The prison authorities are not equipped to provide the specialised care that he needs,” Lukwago stated.

While Byanyima earlier confirmed that her husband had embarked on a hunger strike, prison authorities disputed this claim, adding to the growing uncertainty about Besigye’s well-being behind bars.

Mounting pressure for Besigye’s release

Besigye’s military trial has provoked outrage among his supporters and drawn international attention from human rights organisations. Amnesty International has called for his immediate release, condemning his detention as a violation of international human rights law.

Uganda’s Supreme Court recently ruled that civilians cannot be tried in military courts, a verdict that has cast doubt on Besigye’s trial. However, President Yoweri Museveni, publicly dismissed the court’s decision, stating, “The country is not governed by the judges.”

Lukwago and other activists are currently seeking Besigye’s release based on this ruling. However, prison authorities insist they have no order to free him.

Besigye, a long-time critic of Museveni’s regime, has endured numerous arrests and assaults over his political career but has never been convicted of any crime. His latest detention comes at a crucial time, with Uganda’s presidential elections set for next year.

While Museveni is expected to seek re-election, speculation remains that he could step aside, making Besigye’s case a major talking point in Uganda’s political landscape.