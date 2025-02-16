Breaking: Uganda Prisons send for Besigye’s personal doctor, family reveals

The family of Col Dr Kizza Besigye has aired concern after receiving what they called a “disturbing request” from the Uganda Prisons Service.

The Prison authorities, the family says, phoned in asking them to send his personal doctor.

This comes after weeks of reports indicating that Besigye, a long-time opposition leader, has been denied medical care while in detention.

Dr Besigye’s in-laws addressed a press conference on Sunday afternoon where they made the revelation.

The members who signed the statement included Mrs Winnie Byanyima’s siblings namely, Edith, Olivia, Martha, Anthony, and Abraham.

“We, the family of Besigye, bring this statement saddened because of our person who was abducted, brought here, and locked up illegally,” said Edith Byanyima.

“In the last few days, we got a phone call from Uganda Prisons asking that we bring his personal doctor, yet these are the same people who were refusing him access to medical care.”

“Now they want his doctor. What has scared us is that we think his condition is worsening.”

”No official denial, no bureaucratic obfuscation, no political maneuvering will obscure this truth. History will judge this moment, and it will judge you for choosing to subvert justice for political expedience.”

The family further warned President Yoweri Museveni, holding him responsible for whatever happens to Dr Besigye.

They also called upon religious leaders and the international community to take note of the situation and pressure the government into securing his release.

“We are not asking as politicians but as family members. We urge them to pressure the Ugandan government to release our person.”

Besigye Appears Frail in Court

Besigye reappeared in the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on Friday for a hearing on charges of inciting violence. His court appearance followed an earlier session he had missed on Tuesday due to illness.

The 68-year-old looked visibly frail and weak, with noticeable weight loss. He struggled to walk, further fueling concerns about his health.

Reports indicate that he has been on a hunger strike since last week in protest against his continued detention, despite the Supreme Court discontinuing his trial before the General Court Martial in Makindye.