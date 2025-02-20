Aganaga talks 'betrayal' of replacing Ssegirinya with armchair intellectual

Musician-turned-politician Sadat Mukiibi, popularly known as Kalifah Aganaga, has criticised efforts to replace the late Muhammad Ssegirinya as the Kawempe North MP, arguing that fronting a traditional politician in a suit and tie betrays the will of the people.

Aganaga, who was unveiled on February 5, as the official FDC flag bearer for the upcoming by-election, made these remarks in a televised interview on Thursday, where he outlined his vision for Kawempe North and what he considers a disconnect between the elite political class and the ordinary citizens.

According to Aganaga, Ssegirinya’s appeal was rooted in his ghetto background, humility, and direct connection with the people, despite not having an elite education or high political connections.

"Coming into this race, I figured people had faith in the late Muhammad Ssegirinya even though he wasn’t highly educated, wasn’t a suits-and-ties person, and wasn’t from a big family. But he still served his people diligently," Aganaga said.

He lamented that some political actors are pushing to replace Ssegirinya with a more conventional, suit-wearing politician, which he believes contradicts the legacy of the former MP and the people’s trust in a ghetto-born leader.

"Now that he is gone, when I see the people trying to replace him fronting the old system of suits and ties, which he fought hard to get rid of, I see this as a betrayal of the people who put their faith in a ghetto child as their leader," he added.

Aganaga’s Vision: Mobile Clinics Over Luxury Cars

As part of his campaign, Aganaga has pledged not to use the government-provided MP vehicle allowance to buy a new car for himself.

Instead, he intends to channel the funds towards mobile clinics, ensuring that medical services reach the people of Kawempe North more effectively.

"That money they give to new MPs to buy cars, I won’t use it to get a new car. I have my own Toyota Sienta which can move me about. I just need to take care of my people first," he stated.

With limited land for health centres in Kawempe, Aganaga argues that mobile clinics equipped with medicine and medical personnel will provide a more practical solution to the constituency’s healthcare crisis.

"Our mobile clinics can bring health services closer to the people, ready even for some operations," he explained.

The Road to March 13 By-Election