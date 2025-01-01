Ugandan social media was a hotbed of creativity in 2024, with new jargon, buzz phrases, and memes rapidly rising to prominence, shaping conversations both online and offline.

What started as fleeting trends soon evolved into everyday vocabulary, ranging from catchy local expressions to globalised slang with a Ugandan twist.

This listicle brings out some of the most notable phrases and memes that defined Uganda’s social media landscape this year.

1. Enkudi

We have singer Lil Pazo to thank for this term, which came off his song of the same title.

The term instantly became associated with the women’s nether regions, although the controversial artist insisted he coined it to describe a new dance style.

While the song spread like wildfire and became his biggest hit, it generated criticism in equal measure from traditionalists, including the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga.

2. Jayden

This term emerged during this year's festive season courtesy of a TikTok user who goes by KatsandTimo on the platform.

He coined the term to refer to city-raised children who carry their uncouth behaviour to villages for Christmas, often causing discomfort to their village families.

3. Bang the Table

In Uganda, this term emerged from the legal circles and was popularised by maverick lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde, who currently serves as the President of the Uganda Law Society.

It originates from an old adage among American lawyers: “If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts; if you have the law on your side, pound the law; if you have neither the facts nor the law, pound the table.”

Ssemakadde utilised the phrase to reinforce his attacks on key figures in the judiciary, such as Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo and DPP Jane Frances Abodo.

The phrase has since become synonymous with online or verbal protests against the establishment.

4. Egaali

This phrase gained popularity this year in the music industry. It is used to refer to a gang or a squad of young people who hang around and travel with a popular person, often serving as their bodyguards or aides.

Musicians like Alien Skin have found themselves in trouble due to the illegal actions of their squads.

5. Three-phase

Often used interchangeably with ‘Masanyalaze’ (electricity), this term emerged in the entertainment and political arenas this year.

The term refers to a famous person’s aura, which can be tapped by smaller individuals for their own benefit.

It also carries the connotation of the dangerous aspect of electricity and is often used to caution others to tread carefully when speaking negatively about such big figures, as they could risk being ‘electrocuted’.

5. Batabani Ba Pharaoh

The term, which translates as “Sons of Pharaoh,” has been used to refer to men or male partners, often emphasising their mischievous, unpredictable, or undependable nature.

7. Luxury

This meme, which originated on TikTok, has been used both seriously and satirically to describe things that are or appear to be luxurious or high-end. However, in some cases, it has been repurposed to sarcastically refer to things that are the opposite of luxurious.

8. China Town

This phrase came along with the exciting opening of the China Town hypermarket in Lugogo in August this year.

Because China has over the years been associated with exporting counterfeit products, “China Town” came to be used to denote anything that appears fake.

9. Kinankole

This term has been used to refer to a good-looking woman. It was first popularised by TikTok personality Charles, who in an interview, expressed admiration for Ugandan singer Gloria Bugie.

10. Ba Maada

Coined by TikTok user and Pulse Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year, Sheila Price, "Ba Maada" refers to ladies—her primary audience—whom she spends most of her time advising on the platform.