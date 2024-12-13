'Kenzo proposed to me on the first day we met' – Nyamutoro

Minister of State for Minerals, Hon Phiona Nyamutoro, has spoken out about her relationship with singer Eddy Kenzo, describing it as something "ordained by God."

During an interview with Pastor Robert Kayanja Jr. at the Rubaga Miracle Center Cathedral, Nyamutoro reflected on how her bond with Kenzo developed unexpectedly.

According to her, their connection was unique, particularly given the difference in their backgrounds—Kenzo being a celebrated musician and Nyamutoro a young born-again Christian and politician.

She said she could not explain the depth of their relationship by anything other than divine intervention.

“This is a man whom everybody in the country thought would never marry,” she remarked,

Despite the public scepticism, Kenzo made his intentions clear from the outset.

The Unexpected Proposal

The minister revealed that on the very first day they met, Kenzo proposed to her.

“He told me, ‘I want to marry you,’” she recalled.

This caught her by surprise especially considering how little they knew about each other at the time.

She admitted to being taken aback by his confidence, especially since he had never proposed to any other woman before.

"I don't know if he was such a risk-taker that he would just take somebody he barely knows," Nyamutoro mused.

For Nyamutoro, the speed and certainty with which Kenzo declared his intentions only added to the sense that their relationship was meant to be.

She firmly believes that the same divine force that brought them together will guide their journey forward.

A Bright Future Ahead

The couple’s relationship, which had been the subject of speculation for several months, took a big step forward in June when Nyamutoro officially introduced Kenzo to her family in a traditional ceremony.