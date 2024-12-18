Strictly Soul: Kampala’s ultimate night of RnB, nostalgia, and sophistication

If you missed the second edition of Strictly Soul at Golden Hill in Muyenga, you missed a truly unforgettable night. This event has quickly cemented its place on Kampala’s social calendar, and for good reason – a seamless blend of soulful music, nostalgia, and pure sophistication.

The latest edition was elevated by its new headline sponsor, Johnnie Walker Uganda, whose presence added a layer of refinement and transformed the evening into an extraordinary experience.

The night was a haven for RnB enthusiasts, featuring a carefully curated lineup by the legendary DJ Akio Kawahito alongside Kampala’s top DJs. Soulful performances and signature Johnnie Walker cocktails, flowing like liquid gold, set the tone for a night that was nothing short of magical.

If you’re not already feeling the FOMO, you should be.

Although Strictly Soul only launched in October, its first two editions have quickly become the heartbeat of Kampala’s Soul and RnB community. Tickets sold out in record time, with eager party-goers scrambling to secure entry.

DJ Akio Kawahito opened the night with an impeccable mix of timeless RnB classics and modern hits, spinning tracks like Beyoncé’s Halo and SZA’s Snooze. As the crowd soaked up the euphoric beats, DJs Melvyn and SAL Deejay – the first female DJ to grace the Strictly Soul lineup – turned up the energy even further.

From Chris Brown’s Say Goodbye to Khalid’s Location, Alicia Keys’ Girl on Fire, and Rihanna’s Rehab, the audience sang along to every word. When Beyoncé’s Diva dropped, the dance floor erupted. SAL’s masterful blend of nostalgic hits and fresh bangers ensured the night maintained its electric vibe.

By 11pm, the venue was a sea of bodies moving to the rhythm, the energy palpable. If the music was the heartbeat of the event, Johnnie Walker was its soul.

Signature cocktails, bespoke bottle service, and the brand’s unmistakable elegance kept the night alive. Guests didn’t just drink whisky; they embraced a lifestyle.

“This edition of Strictly Soul was pure magic, and we’re thrilled that Johnnie Walker could be a part of it. RnB is all about emotion and connection, and that’s exactly what Johnnie Walker brought to the table tonight – a perfect blend of smooth vibes, flavour, and unforgettable energy. To everyone who missed it, all I can say is, make it a point to attend the next edition,” said Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker’s Brand Manager.

As the clock struck 2am, DJ Akio Kawahito returned for a show-stopping finale, transporting the audience back to RnB’s golden age. Throwback hits like Beyoncé’s If I Were a Boy, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, and Bob Marley’s Turn Your Lights Down Low rounded off a night filled with unforgettable vibes.