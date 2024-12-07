Will Spice Diana leave her mansion for a smaller marital home?

Ugandan songstress Spice Diana has shared her thoughts on the idea of leaving her Makindye mansion for a smaller home after marriage.

Having grown up in the ghettos of Nakulabye and risen to the top of Ugandan entertainment, she is now a proud owner of one of the biggest artist homes in the country.

A Home Built on Dreams

In an interview with Doreen Nasasira and Bina Baby, Diana addressed the topic of potentially downsizing her luxurious mansion to move into a marital home.

"I have a mansion, but I am not selling to go live with a man," she said.

She revealed further that while she is open to living with a partner, the marital home must meet her standards.

Diana made it clear that any potential move would not involve relocating to a smaller house.

“This house, I built it as my dream. I was only 22 when construction started,” she explained.

As such, she would not consider leaving it for a smaller property, stating that happiness in life is paramount, but it must be aligned with her stature and achievements.

Conditions for a Marital Home

While Spice Diana is open to moving into a man’s home, she has set clear conditions.

“That home has to be mine as well. It has to be in my name,” she said

She also expressed caution about sharing her home with a man who could potentially harm her emotionally, revealing, "A man is allowed to come here and say hi to me and go. But he cannot stay because some men are evil."

She added, “You might bring him home and he does terrible things to you and leaves bad memories in your house.”

A Firm Stance on Independence