Uganda dance nights set to celebrate culture, artistry

Uganda’s dance and creative scene is set to receive a major boost with the launch of Uganda Dance Nights, an event designed to celebrate the power of dance and artistic collaboration.

Organised by ValRich Arts, the much-anticipated showcase will take place on Saturday, 22 March 2024, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Victoria Ballroom.

The event will bring together renowned international dance stars Oti Mabuse—a two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion—and Marius Iepure, an esteemed Latin dance coach and former professional on Germany’s Let’s Dance.

Their participation underscores the global appeal of Uganda Dance Nights and its vision of uniting Ugandan talent with international expertise.

Speaking about the event, Valentino, Creative Director of ValRich Arts, emphasised the spirit of collaboration and artistic growth that Uganda Dance Nights represents.

“It’s more than a performance. It’s about unity, artistry, and the boundless possibilities of collaboration,” he noted.

A Platform to Elevate Ugandan Talent

ValRich Arts aims to use the event to nurture talent and provide a global platform for Ugandan dancers. Zena, Director of ValRich Arts, highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying,

“This is just the beginning of something extraordinary. Uganda Dance Nights tells our story through the beauty of dance.”

The event has attracted major sponsorships and partnerships from key players in Uganda’s entertainment industry. NBS Television, a supporter of the initiative, expressed its commitment to promoting Uganda’s creative sector.

“By supporting Uganda Dance Nights, we are amplifying Uganda’s talent and showcasing its brilliance to the world,” said an NBS representative.

Talent Africa Group, another major partner, echoed these sentiments, with a spokesperson stating,

“This event is a testament to what can be achieved through passion, creativity, and collaboration.”

Event Details and Ticketing

Uganda Dance Nights will begin at 6:00 PM, with guests encouraged to arrive early for the experience.

Tickets are available on the TAG Ticketing Platform, and organisers have urged dance and culture enthusiasts to secure theirs early, as demand is expected to be high.