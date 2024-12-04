Rema Namakula, Evelyn Namulondo separation reports gain traction 

Songstress Rema Namakula and her long-term friend Evelyn Namulondo are reportedly not on the best of terms.

Rumours of the two not seeing eye-to-eye have been going around for the past weeks.

The latest public appearances of the two seemed to give credence to these reports.

The two buddies were first reported to have parted ways after the Love Commissioner hitmaker “replaced” Namulondo in certain roles.

Rema reportedly brought a relative to do errands that Namulondo was doing for her.

The latter then stopped going to the singer’s home according to the reports.

Public appearance

Yesterday, at a press conference for Spice Diana’s upcoming concert, the unease between the two was unmissable.

Unlike in the past when Rema and Namulondo travelled together and cosied up to each other in public, the two seemed repulsed by each other.

They arrived separately for the press conference and never once recognised or spoke to one another.

Rema talks 'tough friendships'

Although neither has spoken out about their reported separation, Rema alluded to the difficulties in her friendships during her speech.

She admitted that true friendships among musicians are rare and that many relationships are often shaped by self-interest.

“I do not have many [friendships]; it is rare for me to say that I am friends with so and so. People who advise you genuinely and are not selfish are rare.”

Unbreakable bond

Rema and Namulondo’s bond has lasted years and had been thought unbreakable.

It is said to predate both of Rema’s relations with Kenzo and her current husband Dr Hamza Ssebunya.

Even though she's a good-looking woman and very close to their family, Namakula says her friendship with Namulondo is too deep-rooted to entertain such insecurities.

Besides, she said, Namulondo would not be attracted to Ssebunya, “because our tastes in men are not the same.”

“What I like about men isn't the same as hers; I am sure she is not going to cross me,” Rema told reporters on Tuesday.

“Yes, she is beautiful, she has 'nyash' that goes all the way, But I am not worried because she’s like my sister. Good friendships are there, but I think I found a real friend in her."