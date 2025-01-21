Otim declares Bobi Wine unwelcome in Northern Uganda

Northern Uganda singer Bosmic Otim has declared that Bobi Wine is unwelcome in Acholi and Northern Uganda, citing a history of neglect by the opposition leader.

Speaking at a local rally last weekend, Otim threatened to mobilise local youths to attack Bobi Wine if he came to the region.

"We don’t want Bobi Wine in Acholi. We don’t want Bobi Wine in Northern Uganda. We have so many reasons,” he said.

“When we were in the IDP camps, we did not see NUP or People Power. And today, when we are out of war when the government has brought peace in the region, Bobi Wine wants to come and disorganise us," Otim charged.

Otim accused Bobi Wine of prioritising his own tribe and claimed that the opposition leader’s political agenda did not represent the interests of the Acholi people.

"We do not want to see you here, Bobi Wine, because you are tribal. Everything you do is for your people and your tribe. We don’t want you in Gulu. I will be here to make sure that Bobi Wine doesn’t come here unless he wants to go back drenched in blood," he warned.

A Feud Rooted in Betrayal

Otim, who was once a key NUP and People Power mobiliser in Northern Uganda, claimed that Bobi Wine abandoned him during his political struggles.

He recounted how he almost lost his life when government security forces allegedly targeted him for his political activities, yet Bobi Wine was flying around the world instead of helping him.

"I have worked with NUP and People Power; I am the one who brought them to Northern Uganda. But when I almost got killed by government security forces, Bobi Wine was flying all around the world. He did not help me. He is a user. He used me, and now he wants to use our people."

Otim’s Switch to NRM and Museveni’s Warm Welcome

Bosmic Otim’s fallout with Bobi Wine and NUP became public when he joined the ruling NRM in 2024, after spending two years on the run due to allegations of illegal firearm possession.

President Yoweri Museveni personally welcomed him back, promising to investigate the security forces responsible for his alleged mistreatment and exile.

"Mr Bosmic Otim was mistreated by some crooks and forced to flee to Nairobi and South Sudan. Additionally, he was falsely accused, with claims that he was a rebel. Now that he has returned, I welcome him back to Uganda and to the NRM party," Museveni said in May 2024.