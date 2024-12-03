Obsessions' Jackie O hopes for famous girl group’s reunion 

Former Obsessions member Jackie Tusiime is living a quiet life as an entrepreneur and mother but has not lost hope of reuniting with former bandmates for one more show.

Tusiime, who went by Jackie O on stage, has settled for family life since the powerful girl group disbanded over a decade ago

Speaking in a televised interview, she said she was looking forward to an Obsessions reunion concert.

“I am up for it, I think it would be something good for us,” she told Bukedde TV on Tuesday.

Asked if she still felt fit for the energetic dance performances the group was famous for, the 40-year-old answered in the affirmative.

“I think I still got it; that is why I am still able to do this kind of strenuous work.”

A new life

Tusiime has ventured into entrepreneurship after leaving the entertainment world.

She runs a catering company that serves at wedding functions and such other events.

A family woman

She is also happily married to her childhood friend Cremea Ssempijja, with whom they have three children.

She admits failing to properly balance her love relationship and music career.

"I was forced to choose one in the end," she said.