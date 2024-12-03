Pulse logo
Obsessions' Jackie O hopes for famous girl group’s reunion 

03 December 2024 at 16:08
Tusiime aka Jackie O has settled for family life and business since the powerful group disbanded over a decade ago.
Obsession's Jackie Tusiime aka Jackie O
Former Obsessions member Jackie Tusiime is living a quiet life as an entrepreneur and mother but has not lost hope of reuniting with former bandmates for one more show. 

Tusiime, who went by Jackie O on stage, has settled for family life since the powerful girl group disbanded over a decade ago

Speaking in a televised interview, she said she was looking forward to an Obsessions reunion concert.

I am up for it, I think it would be something good for us,” she told Bukedde TV on Tuesday.

Check out: ‘I didn't think I was pretty enough to join’ Obsessions - Sheebah Karungi

Asked if she still felt fit for the energetic dance performances the group was famous for, the 40-year-old answered in the affirmative.

“I think I still got it; that is why I am still able to do this kind of strenuous work.”

A new life

Tusiime has ventured into entrepreneurship after leaving the entertainment world.

She runs a catering company that serves at wedding functions and such other events.

A family woman

She is also happily married to her childhood friend Cremea Ssempijja, with whom they have three children.

She admits failing to properly balance her love relationship and music career.

"I was forced to choose one in the end," she said.

Tusiime also prioritises her spiritual life and is a minister at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Worship House church in Nansana.

