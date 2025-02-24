Beenie Gunter marks 32nd birthday with major career move

Last weekend was a big one for Ugandan dancehall star Beenie Gunter, real name Crescent Baguma Crescent, as he marked his 32nd birthday.

The talented artist was meant to mark the milestone with a major performance at the Roast & Rhyme, which, however, got pulled at the last minute.

In a grand style on Sunday, February 23, friends, family, and colleagues gathered to honour Gunter’s career achievements and mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Signs with new record lebel

The birthday bash served an opportunity for him to announce Beenie Gunter’s latest professional move.

During the celebration, Beenie Gunter officially joined Zhafar Music Agency, a newly established record label that aims to reshape the music industry.

A Generous Welcome from Zhafar Music Agency

As part of his grand welcome to the Zhafar Music Agency, Beenie Gunter received several lavish gifts from the label, including three high-quality cameras, an iPhone 16 Pro Max, and designer shoes worth UGX 10 million.

Founded in January 2025, Zhafar Music Agency has quickly positioned itself as a hub for creativity, intelligence, and enjoyment in the arts.

Zhafar Music Agency’s Vision for the Future

Speaking at the event, Haruna Zhafar, CEO of Zhafar Music Agency, expressed his enthusiasm about working with Beenie Gunter and other talented artists.

"Music is the heartbeat of our culture, and at Zhafar Music Agency, we are committed to transforming the industry by fostering creativity and collaboration. I am incredibly passionate about working alongside diverse talents who share a vision for innovation and artistic expression."

Zhafar further highlighted the agency’s inclusive approach, welcoming artists from all genres to collaborate and grow together in a supportive and forward-thinking environment.

"On this special occasion, I want to wish Beenie Gunter a very happy 32nd birthday! I am thrilled to have him on board and look forward to creating magic together, alongside other talented artists across all genres. Together, we will redefine what it means to be an artist in today’s music landscape."