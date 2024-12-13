Bebe Cool explains ‘Nigerian vibe’ in new song Circumference 

Bebe Cool, as promised, has officially unveiled the first track on his latest Break the Chains Album.

The new song titled, “Circumference,” was unveiled by the Gagamel Entertainment boss on Friday.

It is produced by Nigerian singer and producer PhilKeyz and combines key elements of Afrobeat's sound.

PhilKeyz is not a new name on the Afrobeats scene, having worked with artists such as Kizz Daniels on songs such as Lie, Nesesari, and the 2023 viral single Cough.

“It boasts of a futuristic sound and challenges what is expected of a Ugandan song,” said the Gagamel Entertainment boss at a recent press conference.

A Nigerian touch

In a TikTok lifestream on Friday, Bebe Cool spoke out about a Nigerian Afrobeat feel that reverberates in the new song.

Many of the first reactions to the song pointed out how it felt more Nigerian than Uganda.

In response, he said, this was to keep up with the music market trend of the times.

“If you go a market where people are buying yellow flowers, you cannot take blue flowers there,” he said.

"Nigerian music right now is selling...that is where the market is pointing at, and that is essentially what “Break the Chains” is all about.”

Bebe Cool further revealed that the first song is only one of many great hits that fans will get to enjoy when the entire album comes out next year.

“Circumference is not the best song on the album. The album has 15 to 20, we have not finalised the number. I assure you that this one is one of the best albums we have had in the country so far,” he said.

Album release timeline