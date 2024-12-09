Bebe Cool is finally dropping a glimpse of this long-awaited and much-hyped “Break the Chains” album this week.

A single off the new album is coming out this Friday, December 13th, across different music streaming platforms.

The legendary artist hopes to reinvent himself through the album and reach out to a bigger audience.

He told pressmen on Monday, “I have made music that has raised most of you and you enjoyed it. But that Bebe Cool is evolving. This evolving will not take away anything, but take me to an even larger audience.”

The album, he said, was created through a careful process with a team from Uganda and across the continent.

The single titled "Circumference" was produced by Nigerian singer and producer PhilKeyz and combines key elements of Afrobeat's sound.

PhilKeyz is not a new name on the Afrobeats scene, having worked with artists such as Kizz Daniels on songs such as Lie, Nesesari, and the 2023 viral single Cough.

“It boasts of a futuristic sound and challenges what is expected of a Ugandan song,” said the Gagamel Entertainment boss.

Got nothing to prove

He also revealed that the new album was created out of passion and the endless pursuit to break boundaries with his music.

"If anyone is out there asking, "Why now?!" Let me make this very clear—I’ve got nothing to prove. Not politically. Not culturally. Not financially. And certainly not musically.

“I’m doing this purely because I love it. I have challenged myself to push boundaries with a new sound and professionalism that sets the bar where it should be," the star said.

This year, Ugandan music has faced backlash from the media for the sheer lack of depth and overall creativity; however, Bebe Cool says with his new music, he will set new standards.

"This is an exciting time for the Ugandan music industry because I’m here to set a new standard—the standard—of what it means to be an African music legend."

The music video

Producer Bushingtone, born George Kagoda described the album process as exhaustive, and Bebe Cool and impatience in search for perfection.

He also revealed that the music video for the new single will be released the following week.

The single is a glimpse of what Bebe Cool has been working on and the direction he is taking with the album and his music career.

Bebe Cool is not new to pushing the envelope and, at times, experimenting with new styles of music.

On his groundbreaking album Go Mama, the artist experimented with soft rock, ska, and soca. Circumference will be available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Boomplay, and Audiomack, among others, on Friday, December 13.