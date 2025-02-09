Alien Skin’s Africana concert cancelled amid violence concerns

Alien Skin has confirmed the cancellation of his much-anticipated concert, which was set to take place on February 21st at Hotel Africana.

The Fangone Forest president took to social media to announce the development, suggesting that the decision was influenced by pressure from his enemies rather than Hotel Africana’s own choice.

Singer Blames Sabotage for Cancellation

In his statement, Alien Skin expressed frustration over what he termed as "bias against his progress."

He suggested that authorities were fearful of his influence and the crowd he commands.

Hotel Africana was forced to cancel my concert, not by choice, but by pressure from those who are biased against my progress. They claim ‘overcrowding,’ possible destruction of property, and security concerns, but we know the real reason. They fear the numbers, the impact, the movement. But nothing can stop what’s already written. New venue coming soon!

While the singer insists that his event was unfairly targeted, concerns about safety have been raised following a series of violent incidents linked to him and his associates.

A History of Violent Incidents

At the start of this year, Alien Skin and his entourage were involved in multiple violent clashes that caught the attention of security officials.

On New Year’s Eve, during the Enkuuka Festival in Bulange, Mengo, members of his gang reportedly attacked revellers who appeared uninterested in his performance, leaving several injured.

The next day, at another performance in Entebbe, his associates assaulted fellow musician Pallaso as he exited the stage.

This altercation escalated further when, on January 2nd, Pallaso and his own team retaliated, attacking Alien Skin’s Fangone base, vandalising his home and destroying his vehicles.

Police Clamp Down on Musician Squads

In response to the escalating violence, Uganda Police implemented strict restrictions on musicians, banning them from moving with large entourages.

Under the new directives, artists are now limited to travelling with only five team members, in an effort to curb further clashes and maintain public safety.