Alien Skin excites fans with new Ford Mustang Shelby  

Alien Skin thrilled his fans this weekend unveiling his latest set of wheels.

The Fagone Forest CEO acquired a Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500, a high-performance version of the Ford Mustang.

Thanking fans

He took to social media to share a video of himself pulling up to a fuel station in the bold yellow car with black and blue racing stripes.

Bystanders could be seen marvelling at the singer’s machine.

He shared the video along with a message thanking his fans.

Some of his online fans, however, urged him not to dismantle the car as his famed style of making his rides stand out in public.

A message to haters

The acquisition is being looked at as a message by the Mubalabeko singer to his detractors who might have deemed him fazed by last month’s attack on his home which left his entire fleet destroyed.

Alien vowed not to take vengeance on the attackers led by singer Pallaso and to replace the destroyed property in less than a year.

About the Mustang

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful production Mustang ever built, featuring a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 engine that produces an astonishing 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque.