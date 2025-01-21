Controversial Ugandan singer Alien Skin has made a declaration, cutting ties with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Taking to social media, he barred the party officials from his home, office, and personal space, making it clear that he no longer wishes to engage with NRM in any capacity.

In his statement, Alien Skin warned all NRM officials who had booked him for their political campaigns to retrieve their payments, as he would no longer perform at their events.

"From today onward, NRM officials are not welcome in my home, office, or any part of my space unless you are a fan. Those who booked me for your political campaigns, you can come and collect your money back. I will no longer be associating with NRM officials in any capacity," he wrote.

This move comes as a surprise to many, given that the ruling party has been among his biggest supporters, partly due to his public feud with the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Bobi Wine.

Why Did Alien Skin Cut Ties with NRM?

While Alien Skin has not explicitly stated what led to his decision, there has been speculation that it stems from recent backlash over criminal activities linked to him and his gang.

The singer, alongside his associates, has been accused of attacking and vandalising NUP offices and beating up revellers at two separate events during the New Year’s celebrations.

These incidents sparked concern among government officials, leading to stern warnings from the police.

Authorities even went as far as banning musicians from travelling with gangs, a move largely seen as a response to Alien Skin’s actions.