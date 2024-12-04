VIDEO: Bad Black tells Susan Makula she once lined up 4 Chinese men in a room

Bad Black, whose real name is Shanita Namuyimbwa, recently opened up in a candid conversation with Susan Makula Bujjingo about her life in prostitution, revealing some of the darkest experiences she endured during her time in the industry. Here are the key takeaways from her revelations:

Bad Black admitted that making money in prostitution often involved theft. She recounted stealing money from an Ethiopian client while he was asleep at Namirembe Inn in 2007.

Over the years, she managed to keep her private photos from being taken by focusing on white and Chinese clients. She shared that she would "line up" four Chinese men at a time for sexual encounters because, in her words, they lacked sexual prowess. "Those Chinese and Indians are weak in bed," she said.

Her journey into prostitution began in secondary school (S.2 first term) at the age of 16. She was introduced to the trade through her Mukyotara boyfriend, who took her on a date to Sax Pub. There, she met girls who taught her the ropes. She later asked them to take her to a bar frequented by white patrons and was introduced to Rock Garden Café on Nile Avenue.

Bad Black revealed that she ran away from home due to physical abuse from her stressed mother, who was struggling to care for seven children by selling charcoal. "She used to channel her anger toward us. I left home because of the beatings," she said.

Four months into prostitution, she became pregnant with her first daughter. Interestingly, all her baby daddies started as clients before evolving into romantic partners. Today, she is a mother of four, with her eldest child approaching 15 years of age.

Although underage, Bad Black frequented Rock Garden Café but was often chased away from the interior due to her age. She shared that she never stood on the streets but would linger around the venue instead.

According to her, most of her white clients were from Mosa Court Suites, and the majority of men who pay for sex are married. She disclosed that the industry warped her mind so severely that she feared she might become a serial killer.

In her current relationship with Asha, she plans to marry an older white man for financial stability. She had initially considered getting married but later cancelled those plans.

Bad Black is highly protective of her children. She monitors their access to social media and television to shield them from potentially harmful influences.

Warnings Against ProstitutionDespite receiving messages from young girls asking for connections to enter the industry, she strongly advises against it. "It’s a dark world, and I wouldn’t advise anyone to join," she cautioned.

She believes many women married to white men were formerly involved in prostitution.