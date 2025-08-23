UNOC disqualifies scores of job applicants over basic CV mistake

The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has revealed that it is disqualifying a large number of applicants for recently advertised positions due to a fundamental error in their applications.

The company, which advertised jobs in various fields including finance, civil and mechanical engineering, and product trading, has found that many candidates, despite having excellent qualifications, are failing to meet a crucial requirement.

According to Tony Otoa, UNOC's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, the common rookie mistake is the failure to submit true certified copies of their academic documents, a mandatory step that is explicitly stated in the job adverts.

This simple oversight has led to many promising applications being rejected automatically by the system.

UNOC staff

The Certification Blunder

Tony Otoa says many eager applicants rush to submit their CVs without paying close attention to the specific instructions.

“On our adverts, we are very clear on having true certified copies of your transcripts or certificates,” he said

“If you have not done that and you apply, you are instantly falling off the system.”

Otoa stressed that this isn't a minor detail but a critical pre-screening measure.

He advised that applicants should take the time to visit their university to obtain a true certified copy of their transcript.

For those whose universities are abroad or inaccessible, he suggested that they can have their documents notarised by a lawyer to ensure they are seen as true and certified copies.