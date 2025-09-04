Uganda Baati wins big at People’s Choice Awards 2025

Uganda Baati Limited was among the big winners at the People’s Choice Awards 2025, receiving the prestigious Best Excellence and Best Roofing Sheets Brand award.

The ceremony, held at Imperial Royale Hotel, gathered Uganda’s leading brands and business figures. Uganda Baati’s triumph further cements its position as a trusted leader in the roofing industry.

Commitment to Innovation and Durability

The award highlights Uganda Baati's consistent delivery of high-quality roofing solutions that combine durability with aesthetic appeal.

Its flagship products, including Orientile, Versatile, Romantile, SAFBUILD, Covermax, and ULTRASPAN, have earned the trust of homeowners, contractors, and developers across Uganda.

The company’s dedication to product innovation and customer satisfaction has been a key factor in its industry leadership.

A Symbol of Trust and Customer Loyalty

Vivienne Lynn Mirembe, Uganda Baati’s Brand Manager, accepted the award on behalf of the company, acknowledging that the honour reflects the trust and loyalty of its customers.

"This honour is a powerful declaration of the trust our customers place in us," Mirembe stated.

The People’s Choice Awards are determined through public voting, making this recognition a direct result of consumer admiration. Uganda Baati’s commitment to quality, community development, and customer relationships continues to drive its success, positioning the company as a pillar in Uganda’s growing construction sector.