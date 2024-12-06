Uganda Airlines bids farewell to long-serving Capt. Pete Thomas

Uganda Airlines has bid a heartfelt farewell to one of its longest-serving and most respected pilots, Captain Pete Thomas.

Thomas recently retired after more than four decades of distinguished service in aviation.

Having flown a variety of aircraft, from military jets to commercial airliners, he marked the end of his illustrious career with Uganda Airlines on November 30, 2024, piloting Flight UR445 from Dubai to Entebbe as Pilot-in-Command.

A Stellar Career Across Continents

Captain Thomas’s retirement follows an extraordinary career that spanned 41 years, during which he accumulated over 15,000 flying hours.

His journey in aviation began in the United Kingdom, where he served in both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

As a pilot and instructor, he worked on a variety of aircraft, including the Firefly, Bulldog, Sea King Helicopter, and Jetstream Fixed Wing Aircraft.

Over the years, Thomas also trained pilots from several countries, including the UK, Commonwealth nations, and military personnel from Germany and Kuwait.

After transitioning from military service, Thomas flew with major global airlines, including Airtours, BMED, NAS, and Etihad, before joining Uganda Airlines.

As Senior Training Captain, he was entrusted with training pilots on the airline’s flagship Airbus A330, the ‘beast’ of Uganda Airlines’ fleet.

His experience and leadership were vital in shaping the airline’s pilot standards and ensuring its success.

The Final Flight and Retirement Celebration

On his final flight, Capt. Thomas flew Uganda Airlines Flight UR445, marking the end of his service with the airline.

Upon landing at Entebbe International Airport, he was welcomed by his colleagues and family, who gathered on the tarmac to celebrate his remarkable career.

In an emotional moment, Capt. Thomas shared a cake with his colleagues during a surprise farewell party, expressing his gratitude for the support he had received over the years.

Shakila Rahim Lamar, the airline’s spokeswoman, paid tribute to Capt. Thomas’s exceptional career, writing on social media: "Thank you, Capt. Pete Thomas, for your service at @UG_Airlines.

A Pilot, a Trainer, and a dear Friend to many. You will be remembered for your distinguished service and the knowledge you imparted to others."

Legacy of Dedication and Mentorship

Uganda Airlines Country Manager Monica Rubombora spoke highly of Capt. Thomas’s contribution to the airline and aviation as a whole.

“Pete has left a legacy that will inspire future generations of aviators. He trained, mentored, and nurtured so many, particularly on the Airbus A330-900neo, and his dedication to his work will be remembered.”

Colleagues and friends from across the aviation world also praised Thomas for his professionalism and commitment to excellence.

Captain Stephen Neil Hunt, who worked with Thomas in the Royal Navy, described him as “calm, gentle, fun, and professional” since their first meeting 35 years ago.