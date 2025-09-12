Sports, conferences drive August traffic upsurge at Entebbe Airport

Entebbe International Airport recorded yet another upsurge in passenger traffic, with August 2025 setting a new record for international arrivals and departures.

According to Vianney Luggya, the spokesperson for the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, the airport facilitated a staggering 243,089 international passengers throughout the month, surpassing the previous record set just a month earlier in July 2025.

This figure, which includes 116,507 arrivals and 126,582 departures, translates to a daily average of 7,841 travellers passing through the airport's gates.

The Pull of Sporting Events

The surge has been attributed to several factors, with major sporting events and international conferences being the primary drivers of this influx.

Flourishing Cargo and Fresh Produce

The passenger boom was mirrored by a healthy performance in the cargo sector. The airport handled a total of 5,257 metric tonnes of cargo in August 2025.

This included 2,010 metric tonnes of imports and a substantial 3,247 metric tonnes of exports.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, fresh produce continues to be a leading export commodity.