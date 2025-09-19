From humble beginnings to Grand Gala: Mulungi’s Tours celebrates six years

What began as a young woman’s uncertain search for purpose has grown into one of Uganda’s vibrant travel enterprises. On October 31, at Hotel Africana, Mulungi Allen Nagawa will host a red-carpet celebration to mark six years of her company, Mulungi Allen The Mighty Tours and Travel.

Mulungi’s story is one of unexpected turns. Raised in Nsambya, Lukuli, in a modest two-room house with six siblings, she experienced both hardship and resilience early on.

Her father, a Reverend, struggled to provide and later passed away, leaving her mother to raise the family alone.

Before finding her path, Mulungi tested many ventures — from selling goods and running a fruit stall to briefly enrolling in law school — none of which worked out.

Fate intervened when she walked into Kampala’s Ambassador House seeking NGO work but instead landed in a travel agency. With no background in tourism, she embraced the opportunity and rose to become a leading marketer.

In 2019, she registered her own company. Her first attempts at international tours faltered, and the pandemic nearly crushed her fledgling dream. But even amid personal grief and financial strain, she kept the vision alive with local tours.

That persistence has borne fruit. By 2023, Mighty Tours was successfully handling group trips to Dubai and Europe and attracting steady corporate clients including Mirembe Beddings and Nsambya Furniture. One of her proudest achievements remains taking her mother on a trip to Dubai.

“I may have been born without the sense of smell, but I know how to sense destiny,” Mulungi remarks with a smile.

