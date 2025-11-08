Euro Gold secures Mubende gold license following artisanal partnership

The newly launched Euro Gold Refinery has taken another step in advancing Uganda’s gold sector after receiving a mining license in Mubende District from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

The license issuance follows a formal partnership between the company and the Mubende United Artisanal Miners (MUAM), cemented through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier this month.

The collaboration, cemented on November 3, 2025, in Kampala, sets the framework for a more transparent and inclusive gold industry.

Under the MoU, Euro Gold is to purchase raw gold directly from MUMA, which will then be refined to the highest international standard—99.9% purity, 24-carat—for global trading.

This initiative forms part of Euro Gold’s broader strategy to build a more inclusive, transparent, and sustainable gold industry in Uganda.

The handover event took place in Bukya Town Council, Mubende District, where the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, was represented by Commissioner for Mines, Ms. Agnes Alaba.

She officially handed the mining license to representatives of MUAMA Mines and Euro Gold, including Euro Gold’s representative, Mr. Bernard Feni.

Mr. Feni in his remarks, reaffirmed the refinery’s commitment to empowering local miners and promoting ethical sourcing across Uganda’s gold value chain.

“We are dedicated to fostering responsible mining practices and creating long-term prosperity for communities that form the backbone of this industry,” he said.

MUMA Chairman, Mr. John Bosco, expressed gratitude, adding that the license marked a historic milestone for the artisanal miners.

“For years, our members have worked tirelessly to gain recognition. This license gives us a new beginning—one based on dignity, compliance, and opportunity,” he noted.

Gold remains one of Uganda’s top export commodities, contributing to foreign exchange earnings, employment, and investment.