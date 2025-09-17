Consider this before hiring Ugandan Gen Zs

Hiring Gen Z in Uganda requires a nuanced approach, moving beyond traditional recruitment methods.

This generation, born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, is shaped by a unique combination of factors: they are digital natives, navigated a pandemic that disrupted traditional schooling and career paths, and are facing a high cost of living.

Employers must understand these pressures to effectively attract, manage, and retain them.

The Digital Natives and Their Expectations

Ugandan Gen Z grew up with a smartphone in their hand. They are proficient with technology and social media platforms like TikTok, WhatsApp, and Instagram, which are deeply integrated into their daily lives.

This tech-savviness is an asset to businesses seeking innovation and efficiency, but it also comes with a caveat: a potential dependence on constant digital connection.

This can lead to a shorter attention span and an expectation of instant gratification and feedback.

BrighterMonday Uganda experts advise that employers should embrace technology rather than resist it.

This means providing modern digital tools for collaboration and communication.

However, it is equally important to set healthy boundaries to prevent burnout, which is a significant concern for this generation. This can include promoting a "work-life blend" rather than a strict separation, where personal and professional lives coexist harmoniously.

The high cost of living in Uganda, coupled with a fiercely competitive job market, places immense financial pressure on this young workforce.

According to a 2024 Mastercard Foundation study, only about 12.86% of Ugandan graduates secure formal employment, leaving hundreds of thousands to grapple with unemployment and financial uncertainty.

This pressure often leads to a "side hustle" culture, where young workers take on multiple jobs to make ends meet. A study by Ernst & Young (EY) found that less than a third of Gen Z feel financially secure, with over half expressing significant worry about not having enough money.

This financial anxiety directly contributes to higher stress levels and a propensity for "job hopping," as Gen Z is more likely to quit a job quickly in search of better pay or benefits.

They prioritise employers who offer competitive compensation, clear growth opportunities, and financial wellness programs. Beyond finances, this generation has a heightened awareness of mental health, often linking it to their work environment.

A Deloitte 2024 survey showed that a significant percentage of Gen Z's workplace stress is tied to a lack of recognition, long hours, and feeling a lack of purpose.

Gen Zs at workplace

Bridging the School-to-Work Gap and Employer's Role

The Ugandan education system has historically been criticised for being overly theoretical, creating a skills mismatch between what is taught and what the labour market demands.

This forces Gen Z to enter the workforce with limited practical skills, making the school-to-work transition difficult. Employers must be prepared to invest in training and development to bridge this gap.

Steps employers can take

Offer continuous learning opportunities: Provide mentorship programs and career development resources to help Gen Z see a future within the organisation. This addresses their desire for growth and combats the "job hopping" tendency.

Provide frequent feedback and recognition: Move away from annual reviews and implement regular check-ins and recognition programs. This aligns with their need for instant gratification and helps them stay engaged and motivated.

Cultivate a purpose-driven culture: This generation wants to feel their work has meaning. Connect their roles to the company's mission and emphasise the positive societal or community impact of their work.

Prioritise well-being: Offer benefits that include mental health support and flexible work arrangements. This not only attracts Gen Z but also shows a genuine commitment to their overall well-being. By adapting to the unique needs of this generation, employers can create a positive and productive environment that benefits both the employee and the business.

