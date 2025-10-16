CCBU unveils career growth program for graduates

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has unveiled the new edition of its training program geared at fostering an inclusive and thriving workplace.

The Graduates in Training (GIT) Programme is an 18-month journey designed to shape high-potential graduates into future-ready business leaders.

The recent graduation of the 2023/2025 cohort affirms CCBU’s strategic commitment to unlocking talent that delivers impact, aligned with the theme: Unleash Talent, Drive Impact.

The GIT Programme is tailored to attract individuals who exhibit not just academic excellence, but also the agility, emotional intelligence and leadership aptitude needed for today’s fast-paced business landscape.

“A robust merit-based selection process ensures that trainees bring a unique blend of critical thinking and resilience, key attributes that reflect the future of leadership across CCBU’s business,” says Catherine Gita, People and Culture Director at CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group.

Throughout their tenure, trainees rotate through multiple departments, gaining hands-on experience in real business scenarios. These rotations offer trainees the chance to lead projects, solve problems, and contribute meaningfully to enterprise outcomes.

What makes the programme especially effective is its dual anchoring model, in which trainees are mentored by line managers for day-to-day exposure and guided by senior leaders for strategic oversight.

This two-tiered approach ensures continuous feedback, long-term career direction, and direct engagement with senior leadership. In parallel, quarterly performance reviews with the management team reinforce accountability and visibility for each participant.

To round out the experience, trainees participate in innovation projects, cross-functional collaborations, and curated learning ranging from LinkedIn Learning modules to leadership talks. These multifaceted learning avenues shape the trainees into well-rounded professionals prepared to lead across functions, sectors and markets.

The success of the GIT Programme aligns with CCBA’s vision of building future leaders from within, while accelerating the company’s growth by attracting, developing and retaining high-performing talent.

“Our valued employees are assured of the opportunity to become the best version of themselves within CCBU as they embark on an adventure of learning, with unmatched opportunities for personal and professional development,” said Gita.

“Our growth story, what we do for communities, our brands, our customers and consumers are a compelling combination for professionals with a hunger to learn and grow.

“Our people are driven to make an impact, are passionate about learning and committed to caring for others, working together to achieve excellence.”